1982 Mercedes-Benz SL Trans Am Race Car Will Carve a Half a Mill Hole in Your Pocket

The R107 Mercedes-Benz SL is a classic. Sure, it won’t fetch as much as its predecessor at auction, but it still has a great number of admirers across the globe. Speaking of admirers, we reckon car enthusiasts everywhere will get a kick from checking out this 1982 SL race car, which, rest assured, is a genuine track weapon. Commissioned by one Neat DeAtley, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner from Lewiston, Idaho, this car will get... (continue reading...)