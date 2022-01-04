Initial D Sequel MF Ghost Anime Coming 2023, Main Character Drives Modified Toyota GT 86

Over in Hollywood, the most successful franchise centered on cars and illegal racing is the love-it-or-hate-it Fast & Furious that has twice surpassed the $1 billion mark at the international box office with Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Over in the world of anime, the closest equivalent to F&F is Initial D even though it’s raked in far fewer dollars. Written and penned by Shuichi Shigeno, the touge raci... (continue reading...)