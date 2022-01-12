It was back in the summer of last year when NASA released the most recent data on near-Earth asteroids, the ones circling our planet at distances that may become too close for comfort. According to that data, there are over 25,700 such pieces of floating rocks that we know of, and one of them will come really, really close by space standards as soon as next week. 7482 (1994 PC1) is how the (continue reading...)Full Article
Don’t Look Up, Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Will Zip by Earth at 47,000 MPH Next Week
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Huge asteroid the size of Big Ben passing by Earth next week
NASA have labelled the 104m wide asteroid a 'potentially hazardous object'
Hull Daily Mail