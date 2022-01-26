Mishaps happen to the best of us, but when we’re talking about $100+ million worth of military gear, quick corrective action is needed. This is the case with an F-35 fighter jet that is supposedly lost at sea after it crash-landed onto the deck of USS Carl Vinson, and then skid off it and plunged into the South China Sea. The incident happened one day after (continue reading...)Full Article
F-35 Fighter Jet Crash-Lands on USS Carl Vinson, Skids Off the Deck and Is Lost at Sea
