Nissan Micra EV Will Be the Japanese Automaker's Version of the Renault 5

As Reuters anticipated, Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi indeed announced a joint plan to promote electrification. However, the numbers were a little off. They will not invest €30 billion ($33.6 billion at the current exchange rate) but €23 billion ($25.7 billion). They will also have 35 new EVs, not 30. One of them will be the new Nissan Micra, the Japanese carmaker’s version of the Renault 5. To be honest, bot... (continue reading...)