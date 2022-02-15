New 2024 Fisker Pear is affordable, agile urban EV

Fisker opens reservations for its second model, which will sit alongside the larger Ocean



California-based Fisker will follow up the 2023 Ocean SUV with a five-seat urban EV called the Pear, which will go on sale in the US in 2024 from $29,900 (£22,000).



The name stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, hinting at Fisker's ambition for the new model to be among the more accessible EVs on the market.



Like the larger Ocean, which will make its European debut later this month ahead of a launch next year, the Pear is claimed to combine "sustainability, technology and design into a digitally connected" package.



A top-down image gives little away, design-wise, but flared arches and wraparound light bars will be shared with the Ocean.



Its positioning as an "agile" urban-oriented proposition suggests Fisker is lining it up as a rival to cars like the Renault Zoe and Mini Electric. The firm says "sporty driving" and "clever storage" will be among its defining features.



It will be built by Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn, which itself recently revealed two bespoke new electric cars based on its Hon Hai EV platform - which could, thus, also be used for the Pear.



Fisker says production will take place in Ohio, and is planning to build at least 250,000 units annually. The Ocean, meanwhile, will be built in Austria by Magna Steyr.



Outsourcing production is a core element of Fisker's business strategy. Founder Henrik Fisker told Autocar last year that Apple was a key inspiration, in this respect: "They don’t build their own products; they spend all their efforts on customer features and solutions. That’s the way we’re doing it."



He hinted at the time that the Pear might "appeal even more in Europe" than the Ocean, given its smaller footprint, but added that it still has to attract US buyers, so will be "very beefy, not too tiny".



Customers can now place a $250 reservation fee for the Pear, suggesting a reveal is on the horizon. The company has not yet given a projected European launch date for the model, but it can be expected to follow roughly a year behind the Ocean.