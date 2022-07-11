IndyCar Star Colton Herta Will Drive a McLaren Formula 1 Car in Portugal This Week

A few months ago, McLaren announced that Andretti Autosport driver, Colton Herta, a seven-time race winner in IndyCar, will get to drive the British outfit’s 2021 Formula 1 car during a testing phase. Herta will now join McLaren in Portimão (Portugal) this week, as he prepares to drive the team’s 2022 F1 car during a free practice session later this season. The 22-year-old (continue reading...)