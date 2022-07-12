Alfa Romeo Giulia QV given radical 1960s-style overhaul

It has been built to mark the Giulia's 60th year



Italian firm’s £275,000 homage to the original Giulia features retro-look carbonfibre bodywork



Italian firm ErreErre Fuoriserie has revealed a retro-styled coachbuilt Alfa Romeo Giulia to celebrate the model name's 60th anniversary.



Based on the hot Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the new car is designed to pay tribute to the original 105-series Giulia, produced between 1962 and 1978.



It's priced at £207,502, which doesn't include VAT, nor the £74,999 Giulia Quadrifoglio donor car.



The owners of the first 10 cars built will be given a near-£42,000 discount. No production limits have been announced.



The conversion centres on a substantial redesign of the Italian saloon. At the front, the car features four large round headlights, with Alfa Romeo’s traditional triangular front motif shrunken down as part of a wider grille. Two rounded air intakes can be seen in the lower corners of the front end, while reshaped front wings help create a blockier aesthetic.



The wheel arches bulge out significantly more than those of the standard car, with sharp lines paying tribute to the original Giulia. At the back, rectangular brake lights fit in with the overall squareness and two small spoilers sit on top of the reshaped roof and the boot lid.



The new bodywork is made from lightweight carbonfibre, which ErreErre says saves 200kg over the standard Giulia.



The car sits on telephone dial-style steel wheels, again harking back to the Giulias of the 1960s and 1970s.



The creation shares its Ferrari-derived 503bhp V6 with the standard car. Official performance figures are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely to improve on the regular car’s 3.9sec 0-62mph time, due to the weight saving.



As the car is based on a modern saloon with classic-inspired styling, ErreErre describes it as “not a restomod”, preferring the term “retromod” instead – in the same way as the Niels van Roij Design Ferrari 550 Breadvan.