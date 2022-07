BMW in June provided a first look at its new M Hybrid V8 LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) race car set to compete from next year in the new GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. GTP replaces IMSA's current DPi (Daytona Prototype International) class as the new top class, and is open to both LMDh cars as well as LMH...