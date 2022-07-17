The Westminster City Police Department responded to a scene last Wednesday at a Union 76 gas station where they found Robert John East with a stab wound to the chest. The San Dimas resident was transported to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he later died. The police department released a statement that the assailant, Trent William Millsap, who was out on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding arrest warr... (continue reading...)Full Article
U.S. Violent Crimes Leader California Adds Racing Champ to Victim List
