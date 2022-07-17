U.S. Violent Crimes Leader California Adds Racing Champ to Victim List

The Westminster City Police Department responded to a scene last Wednesday at a Union 76 gas station where they found Robert John East with a stab wound to the chest. The San Dimas resident was transported to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he later died. The police department released a statement that the assailant, Trent William Millsap, who was out on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding arrest warr... (continue reading...)