Lewis Hamilton has just raced his 300th Grand Prix in Formula 1, at Circuit Paul Ricard in the French Grand Prix, and he managed to score his best result this season: second place, with a double podium for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t have the best start to a season this year, but he’s getting there. He’s been on the podium for the past four races. (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton Finishes in P2 in His 300th F1 Grand Prix, Calls It “So Rewarding”
