BMW will enter its new M Hybrid V8 race car in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024, the automaker said on Tuesday. This will be addition to BMW's previously announced participation in the IMSA SportsCar Championship starting from 2023. The M Hybrid V8 has been designed to meet new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) regulations, with the cars...Full Article
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh to race at Le Mans from 2024
