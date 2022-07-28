Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from F1 after 2022 season

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from F1 after 2022 season

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season, the four-time world championship announced on Thursday. Vettel is a current driver for the Aston Martin F1 team and his replacement is yet to be announced. Although he failed to make much progress in his more recent years, Vettel remains one of the most successful drivers...

