Alfa Romeo to show new sports car in early 2023

Autocar's vision of a modern-day Alfa Romeo sports car



Italian car maker to reveal long-awaited sports car in the first half of next year



A modern-day Alfa Romeo sports car could be on the cards sooner than expected, thanks to a fast recovery by the brand under boss Jean-Philippe Imparato and owner Stellantis.



The new sports car, which will feature design cues from the Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale, will be shown early next year, Imparato has confirmed, likely in the form of an advanced sketch or concept.



Any new sports car from Alfa Romeo had been expected to arrive later this decade after the brand had further proven itself with models such as the new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV in bigger-selling segments.



The forthcoming sports car was expected to be electric, in line with Alfa’s plans to have an all-electric line-up from 2025, but Imparato hinted that it may arrive much sooner and could even be combustion-engined.



“For the moment, I have two scenarios: full ICE or full EV,” he said. “It will be very exciting, very selective and very expensive.”



He added: “You will see something in that field in terms of sportiness in the first half of 2023. We use one word to define the brand and it’s ‘sportiness’.”



When asked if the new car could be reminiscent of the T33 Stradale, he said: “I can say yes, but I can’t say anything else. We have so many fantastic ideas based on our iconic history.”



Imparato has previously namechecked the Alfa Romeo Spider ‘Duetto’ as another model he would like to see reflected in future sports models.