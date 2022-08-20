The Last Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is Here, You Can't Get One

The Last Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is Here, You Can't Get One

autoevolution

Published

Fans of the brand and insiders must’ve anticipated the V12 Vantage with no roof. The impact of the confirmation that the twelve-cylinder V12 Vantage Coupe will be made for the last time in a limited run made even flippers tremble. The company planned it all very well. Now, it’s the Roadster&... (continue reading...)

Full Article