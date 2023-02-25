McLaren Struggles in Bahrain Test, Upgrades Might Make the McL60 Competitive Later On

The 2023 Formula 1 season is inching ever closer, and the pre-season testing in Bahrain offered fans the first chance to see their favorite team’s new cars out on track. As that went on, many things became apparent in terms of both reliability and performance. One of the most painful of those, at least for me as a McLaren fan, was seeing the team struggle yet again. This is not unexpected, as the regulations have not changed mu... (continue reading...)