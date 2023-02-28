Tesla was rumored to build a new gigafactory in Mexico since last December. Quite often, Mexican officials would make statements about a potential deal. Until now, these statements have proved as nothing more than wishful thinking. Still, Mexico president Lopez Obrador confirmed on Tuesday that Tesla would build a new plant in Monterrey. Tesla is actively scouting for new locations to build gigafactories, a crucial step to scale productio... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mexico Greenlights Tesla Gigafactory in Monterrey, Official Announcement Follows
