Ordering is open for the 2023 model year Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the most ludicrous muscle car of all time. Pricing begins at $96,666 for the U.S. market and $134,785 for Canada, with options including a whopping 14 exterior colors and four interior themes. Dodge lists the supercharged V8-powered Challenger SRT Demon 170 with Triple Nickel as the default fini... (continue reading...)