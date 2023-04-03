Tesla puzzled many people after teasing the Cybervault with a design inspired by the Cybertruck and a shape resembling the Powerwall. Based on this, people's imagination took off, and everyone expected something spectacular. In the end, Tesla unveiled a normal wall charger in a box with a lock, nothing more. Tesla's best April Fools' Day joke wasn't the (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Hyped a Tin Box for Three Days, Disappointed Everyone With the Cybercharger
autoevolution0 shares 1 views