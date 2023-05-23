Many know a good deal when they see it, but not all can afford to jump at the chance. Whoever is the current, very lucky owner of the superyacht Arrow is clearly not one of those people. Arrow is one of the most spectacular recent builds, even if it's been kept somewhat of a secret. Delivered in 2020 by Feadship, it was listed for sale just ten weeks ago, which is a very short time for (continue reading...)Full Article
Billionaire’s Spectacular $150 Million Superyacht Sells in Record Time, at Record Price
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rolls-Royce Spectre set to enter production in September
The Rolls Royce Spectre is the first electric car from the luxury British firm
CEO says testing of ultra-luxurious EV is..
Autocar