As promised by the multitude of spied prototypes, May is now the month of fresh SVs from Land Rover - after the new 2024 Range Rover SV, there's also a Range Rover Sport SV in the house. And surprisingly, it comes with even more power than the flagship SUV. The reason for ... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Range Rover Sport SV Trumps Big Brother With 626 HP and 6D Dynamics Air Suspension
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Range Rover Sport SV: mild-hybrid super-SUV gets 626bhp
The new Sport SV promises to be “the most dynamic and technologically advanced” version yet
Most powerful..
Autocar