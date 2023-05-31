New Range Rover Sport SV Trumps Big Brother With 626 HP and 6D Dynamics Air Suspension

autoevolution

As promised by the multitude of spied prototypes, May is now the month of fresh SVs from Land Rover - after the new 2024 Range Rover SV, there's also a Range Rover Sport SV in the house. And surprisingly, it comes with even more power than the flagship SUV. The reason for ... (continue reading...)

