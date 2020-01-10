Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

These are the unusual, colorful slides that mattress startup Casper is using to convince IPO investors that it can capitalize on the $432 billion 'sleep economy'

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
These are the unusual, colorful slides that mattress startup Casper is using to convince IPO investors that it can capitalize on the $432 billion 'sleep economy'· Buzzy $1 billion mattress startup Casper is going public.
· The company just filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. 
· The company envisions itself taking over the $432 billion "sleep economy" — which not only includes mattresses, pillows and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.