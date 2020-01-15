Global  

Will the cheating scandal hurt the Astros brand?

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here to read KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Baseball fans in Houston and all over the country are still talking about the firing of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Major League Baseball suspended both of them after an investigation into sign-stealing during the club’s 2017 championship season. Astros owner Jim Crane then fired them. But how much will the cheating scandal hurt the Astros brand? “This…
 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball's investigation into electronic sign-stealing.

MLB tells Dodgers, other clubs not to comment on Astros' sign-stealing scandal

The Dodgers, who lost back-to-back World Series titles to the Astros and Red Sox in 2017 and '18, were told by MLB to not comment on Astros' scandal.
