Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here to read KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Baseball fans in Houston and all over the country are still talking about the firing of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Major League Baseball suspended both of them after an investigation into sign-stealing during the club’s 2017 championship season. Astros owner Jim Crane then fired them. But how much will the cheating scandal hurt the Astros brand? “This… 👓 View full article

