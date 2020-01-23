Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-step compensation scheme that could total over $55 billion

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-step compensation scheme that could total over $55 billion· Tesla's stock just closed above a $100 billion market capitalization for the first time on Wednesday.
· That starts the clock on Elon Musk receiving the first tier of a potentially massive payday.
· If the company's stock price stays high enough to maintain that valuation for six months, he'll unlock stock options that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla tops $100 billion in market valuation

Tesla tops $100 billion in market valuation 01:07

 Tesla's stock surge Wednesday drove the electric car maker's valuation past the $100 billion mark, making it the first U.S. automaker to achieve that milestone. Fred Katayama reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test [Video]SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a major milestone for the company in its quest to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars [Video]Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is coming close to earning the first $346 million tranche of options in a record-breaking pay package, after the electric vehicle maker&apos;s stock more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla to dish out US$346mln pay package for Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to dish out a US$346mln pay package for its chief executive Elon Musk after its stock more than doubled in three months. In 2018,...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldFossbytesSifyHindu

Tesla value hits $100 billion. Will Elon Musk get a big bonus?

Should Tesla achieve all of the goals laid out in the compensation plan, including reaching a $650 billion market capitalization — or roughly double...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldSpace DailyProactive InvestorsBusiness InsiderFossbytesDeutsche WelleFT.comHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carsnews2019

Cars News 2019 Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-… https://t.co/lzO4nNS3OX 7 hours ago

tesland_de

tesland Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it’s just the first part of a 12-… https://t.co/fHTWRQWGgG 8 hours ago

321K0

Ezekiel RT @businessinsider: Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-ste… 9 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-… https://t.co/vCfRRvskHh 9 hours ago

baruchproforum

Baruch Professionals Forum Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-… https://t.co/NZIo8yC3tW 9 hours ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the fir… https://t.co/6Nra7a1xOn 9 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-… https://t.co/xit7FPKtNg 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.