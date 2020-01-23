Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-step compensation scheme that could total over $55 billion
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · Tesla's stock just closed above a $100 billion market capitalization for the first time on Wednesday.
· That starts the clock on Elon Musk receiving the first tier of a potentially massive payday.
· If the company's stock price stays high enough to maintain that valuation for six months, he'll unlock stock options that...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to dish out a US$346mln pay package for its chief executive Elon Musk after its stock more than doubled in three months. In 2018,...