Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Catching the action: Inside the Hornets' TV production plans for Paris

bizjournals Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
When the Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris today in the NBA’s first regular-season game played there, the team’s broadcast partner hopes fans watching in the Carolinas will see a familiar production with some new wrinkles. Atlanta-based Fox Sports Southeast opted for a hybrid approach to the game, combining an NBA world feed provided by France’s BeIN Sports with on-site crew members. All of the video and content will be sorted and fed from Fox’s Atlanta production hub. Play-by-play…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.