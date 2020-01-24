Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

You could see the 49ers in the Super Bowl — all you need is $7,000 and a way to get there

bizjournals Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The good news: It's easy to score tickets to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The bad news: It could set you back more than $7,000 — and that's not even counting the cost of airfare. On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, said sales of hotel-ticket packages for the Feb. 2 game are brisk — though it wouldn't provide specific figures — but the air travel component of the 49ers fan packages were…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
News video: SUPER BOWL FOODS 01-24-20

SUPER BOWL FOODS 01-24-20

 SUPER BOWL FOODS 01-24-20

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Chiefs Gear [Video]Local Chiefs Gear

Kilee Thomas reports on how the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl has effected local businesses.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Super Bowl LIV events across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast [Video]Super Bowl LIV events across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away and South Florida is lighting up with anticipation. There's excitement from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast, but a game day rule at Hard Rock..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers win NFC Championship, book trip to Super Bowl. Check out photos from Levi's Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 25 years. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, beating the...
bizjournals

Scenes from the Packers/49ers NFC Championship game: Slideshow

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, beating the...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avalua_lauaki12

lua RT @49erfaithful93: 49ers could win the Super Bowl, and everybody would criticize them for how they won it.. never good enough. 2 minutes ago

BigJoe088

Joe RT @49ers: We're going to #SBLIV! Faithful, wish your favorite players good luck and your letters could be shared with them and on our @4… 10 minutes ago

cbman220

Richard RT @NinersNation: This has been a special season for San Francisco. A season where you wish all the former greats could be a part of. With… 14 minutes ago

sickoshawno

shawn RT @frankgore: Could not be happier for my guy @jstaley74 and @49ers Back to the Super Bowl! Bring that Chip back to the Bay!!✊🏿🏈🙏🏿 22 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco :: You could see the 49ers in the Super Bowl — all you need is $7,000 and a way to get there https://t.co/RT7W8HERhN 40 minutes ago

PopularLosers

Popular Losers RT @ringer: What motivation could Val Kilmer’s character in ‘Heat’ have had to put all his money on the 49ers-Chargers Super Bowl in 1995?… 2 hours ago

TG_trends

Music/Gist Blog🇳🇬🇿🇦🇬🇭🎵🎧 Could Nick Bosa’s Brother Help the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV? https://t.co/bE72SBUeDo 3 hours ago

ringer

The Ringer What motivation could Val Kilmer’s character in ‘Heat’ have had to put all his money on the 49ers-Chargers Super Bo… https://t.co/g1pr5NCWO5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.