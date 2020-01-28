Georgia Department of Public Health evaluating potential cases of coronavirus
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said it is evaluating potential cases of coronavirus. A new form of coronavirus has evolved and spread rapidly in recent days, with 4,500 known cases across 18 countries, the majority in China. It has killed more than 100 people, prompting quarantines of cities in China and travel restrictions. Authorities in the United States are monitoring passengers at 20 airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, for signs of the virus. The Georgia…
