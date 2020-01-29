Here are the 3 reasons why coronavirus fears are roiling markets faster than the 2003 SARS breakout, according to one investment chief

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Three factors are leading

· *The virus' rapid spread around the globe pulled US stock indexes from their record highs on Monday and continued to pummel stocks through the week.*

·... · *Three factors are leading coronavirus to hit asset prices faster than the SARS outbreak did in 2003, Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote.*· *The virus' rapid spread around the globe pulled US stock indexes from their record highs on Monday and continued to pummel stocks through the week.* 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend