Here are the 3 reasons why coronavirus fears are roiling markets faster than the 2003 SARS breakout, according to one investment chief

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Here are the 3 reasons why coronavirus fears are roiling markets faster than the 2003 SARS breakout, according to one investment chief· *Three factors are leading coronavirus to hit asset prices faster than the SARS outbreak did in 2003, Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote.*
· *The virus' rapid spread around the globe pulled US stock indexes from their record highs on Monday and continued to pummel stocks through the week.*
·...
News video: Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did? 00:45

 Markets Insider reports the outbreak of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is roiling markets. In fact, asset prices are being hit much faster than they were in 2003, when there was a global outbreak of SARS. According to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah, there are three reasons...

