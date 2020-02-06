Global  

SpiceJet to suspend Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
SpiceJet will finally discontinue its daily Delhi-Hong Kong flight from Saturday (February 16). Air India and IndiGo had suspended their flights to Hong Kong earlier this month due to coronavirus outbreak. SpiceJet crew was reportedly very unhappy with the airline’s decision to continue flying to Hong Kong.
