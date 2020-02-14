Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > US's Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G

US's Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G

SeattlePI.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
MUNICH (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appealed Friday to an audience in Germany for countries to steer clear of Chinese tech giant Huawei as they build their next-generation cellular networks, adding her voice to pressure from the Trump administration.

“China is seeking to export its digital autocracy through its telecommunication giant Huawei,” Pelosi said during an appearance at the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of foreign and security leaders from around the world.

“Nations cannot cede our telecommunication infrastructure to China for financial expediency,” Pelosi said. “Such an ill-conceived concession would only embolden (President) Xi (Jinping) as he undermines democratic values, human rights, economic independence and national security."

Chinese domination of 5G "would be to choose autocracy over democracy," the speaker said. "We must instead move to an internationalization.”

Pelosi's remarks underlined bipartisan suspicion of Huawei in the United States.

The Trump administration has raised national security concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and is aggressively lobbying Western allies to bar the company from wireless, high-speed networks.

Trump administration officials, including Cabinet secretaries, say Huawei can give the Chinese government backdoor access to data, allegations the company rejects. The U.S. has been trying to have European nations ban the gear from next-generation cellular networks, but countries are shying away from banning it altogether.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are also at the Munich conference.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US’s Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appealed Friday to an audience in Germany for countries to steer clear of Chinese tech giant Huawei as they build...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appealed Friday to an audience in Germany for countries to steer clear of Chinese t… https://t.co/hBHKgliRlm 11 seconds ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Pelosi Urges Countries to Steer Clear of Huawei for 5G https://t.co/inAWsOH8FR via @epochtimes 21 minutes ago

anne_tappe

Anne Tappe Scarff 🆘️ RT @52fairway: US’s Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G #SmartNews@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ✅ARE WE SURE ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ CHINESE… 23 minutes ago

TweeterAccount8

Twacc “Chinese domination of 5G would be to choose autocracy over democracy” #Huawei https://t.co/gqEWALAV3W 33 minutes ago

TweeterAccount8

Twacc “Nations cannot cede our telecommunication infrastructure to China for financial expediency,” Pelosi said. #Huawei https://t.co/gqEWALAV3W 35 minutes ago

52fairway

Donna Eastlund US’s Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G #SmartNews@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ✅ARE WE SURE ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩… https://t.co/Az1UBpQWM7 37 minutes ago

FinanceUSA_News

Finance US's Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G #Finance https://t.co/VidkrdCvKB https://t.co/hHvrkrCGZR 49 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 US's Pelosi urges countries to steer clear of Huawei for 5G - ABC News https://t.co/sR3lnPic3a (via @ABC2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.