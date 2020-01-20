Virgin Galactic skyrockets 19% to an all-time high after the company moves its spacecraft to New Mexico (SPCE)
Friday, 14 February 2020 () · *Virgin Galactic moved its spacecraft, the VSS Unity, from Mojave, California, to its commercial headquarters in New Mexico on Thursday, according to a press release. *
· *Shares of the space-tourism company spiked 19% on Friday to an all-time high.*
· *The VSS Unity will eventually shuttle paying customers to space and...
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated... Business Wire Also reported by •Business Insider •Seattle Times •TechCrunch •BBC News