Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virgin Galactic skyrockets 19% to an all-time high after the company moves its spacecraft to New Mexico (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic skyrockets 19% to an all-time high after the company moves its spacecraft to New Mexico (SPCE)

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Virgin Galactic skyrockets 19% to an all-time high after the company moves its spacecraft to New Mexico (SPCE)· *Virgin Galactic moved its spacecraft, the VSS Unity, from Mojave, California, to its commercial headquarters in New Mexico on Thursday, according to a press release. *
· *Shares of the space-tourism company spiked 19% on Friday to an all-time high.*
· *The VSS Unity will eventually shuttle paying customers to space and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

10 US Trips to Take in Your Lifetime [Video]10 US Trips to Take in Your Lifetime

10 US Trips to Take in Your Lifetime You don't have to leave the United States to have a memorable experience. These 10 destinations are worth checking out. Take a road trip down the iconic Route 66...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Galactic Welcomes SpaceShipTwo Unity to Spaceport America, New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated...
Business Wire Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattle TimesTechCrunchBBC News

Virgin Galactic's stock soars, fueled by retail investors

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares surged 24% on Tuesday, extending a rally since early December to over 400% and evoking a warning from an analyst who likes...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.