Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing Tesla (SPCE)
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · *Virgin Galactic has gained nearly 150% this year through Friday's close in a speedy rally that's outpaced automaker Tesla's torrid 91% rise in the same timeframe. *
· *Shares of the space tourism company surged as much as 35% to a new high in early trading on Tuesday. *
· *Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley thinks the stock...
· *Virgin Galactic moved its spacecraft, the VSS Unity, from Mojave, California, to its commercial headquarters in New Mexico on Thursday, according to a press... Business Insider Also reported by •Business Wire •Motley Fool
Tweets about this
Steven Yang Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing Tesla (SPCE) https://t.co/PVXZA06LiG https://t.co/yQ4zVSNMF0 30 minutes ago
Business Insider SA🇿🇦 Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing Tesla
https://t.co/vLScCF8DQE https://t.co/rm3soAfFsD 42 minutes ago
Libre Informacion Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing #Tesla (SPCE) https://t.co/9J5myENt7p https://t.co/MKRVAJiNIV 2 hours ago