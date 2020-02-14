Global  

Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing Tesla (SPCE)

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Virgin Galactic's surging stock price is outpacing Tesla (SPCE)· *Virgin Galactic has gained nearly 150% this year through Friday's close in a speedy rally that's outpaced automaker Tesla's torrid 91% rise in the same timeframe. *
· *Shares of the space tourism company surged as much as 35% to a new high in early trading on Tuesday. *
· *Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley thinks the stock...
