Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () · *Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the US is "desperate" for more legal immigrants to sustain the nation's economic growth, according to a report in The Washington Post.*
· *"We are desperate — desperate — for more people. We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our...
Nigel Farage says the government's new immigration system is a 'big step in the right direction' but warns that it could actually bring in more immigrants, particularly from countries outside the EU...
As former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attempted to brief President Donald Trump about the most high-stakes foreign and domestic policy maelstroms... Mediaite Also reported by •Business Insider •Japan Today