Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown

Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown· *Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the US is "desperate" for more legal immigrants to sustain the nation's economic growth, according to a report in The Washington Post.*
· *"We are desperate — desperate — for more people. We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mulvaney Says There Are 'Gladiator-Like Fights' In Trump White House [Video]Mulvaney Says There Are 'Gladiator-Like Fights' In Trump White House

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney gave people gathered for his appearance at the Oxford Union a peek into what it’s like to work in the Oval Office.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Nigel Farage warns of more immigration under new system [Video]Nigel Farage warns of more immigration under new system

Nigel Farage says the government's new immigration system is a 'big step in the right direction' but warns that it could actually bring in more immigrants, particularly from countries outside the EU...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Trump Used To Pepper His Chief Of Staff With Questions About Badgers During Briefings

Report: Trump Used To Pepper His Chief Of Staff With Questions About Badgers During BriefingsAs former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attempted to brief President Donald Trump about the most high-stakes foreign and domestic policy maelstroms...
Mediaite Also reported by •Business InsiderJapan Today

John Kelly Defends Vindman, Questions Trump's Actions On Many Issues

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Peter Bergen, author of Trump and His Generals, about public criticism of the president by John Kelly, a former White House Chief of...
NPR Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.