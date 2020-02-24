Plant-based burger from Cargill expected in April

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cargill Inc. plans to roll out a private-label line of plant-based protein products in April, the Minnesota-based company announced Monday. The line will include meat alternatives in both patties and ground form. It’s a bid by the agribusiness giant to capture a piece of the growing market for plant-based proteins, adding a new option for its retail and foodservice customers. In a statement, Elizabeth Gutschenritter, managing director of Cargill’s alternative protein team, credited the company’s… 👓 View full article

