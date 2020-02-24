Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Plant-based burger from Cargill expected in April

Plant-based burger from Cargill expected in April

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Cargill Inc. plans to roll out a private-label line of plant-based protein products in April, the Minnesota-based company announced Monday. The line will include meat alternatives in both patties and ground form. It’s a bid by the agribusiness giant to capture a piece of the growing market for plant-based proteins, adding a new option for its retail and foodservice customers. In a statement, Elizabeth Gutschenritter, managing director of Cargill’s alternative protein team, credited the company’s…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company said on Monday, challenging Beyond Meat and...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

ICTBizJournal

Wichita Business Journal Cargill Inc. plans to roll out a private-label line of plant-based protein products in April, the Minnetonka-based… https://t.co/znV4P46xFA 9 minutes ago

mspbjMiller

Carrigan Miller RT @MSPBJnews: Cargill Inc. plans to roll out a private-label line of plant-based protein products in April, the Minnetonka-based company a… 1 hour ago

MSPBJnews

MplsStPaulBizJournal Cargill Inc. plans to roll out a private-label line of plant-based protein products in April, the Minnetonka-based… https://t.co/LpgMQN75EG 1 hour ago

futurefoodshow

Cultured Meat and Future Food Show RT @_David_Kay: Exciting news from @Cargill, the largest private company in the US and one of the largest meat companies in the world! htt… 3 hours ago

AndyS_Research

Andrew S RT @abetterbayarea: Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons and out… 4 hours ago

abetterbayarea

Sustainable Bay Area Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons and… https://t.co/Bb2fhHWUng 4 hours ago

_David_Kay

David Kay Exciting news from @Cargill, the largest private company in the US and one of the largest meat companies in the wor… https://t.co/uu6YpDpDiN 5 hours ago

BrookelynSH

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 @Jaack If your eating out, honest burger vegan beyond meat burger. (Can also buy the burgers from Tesco’s) M&S Plan… https://t.co/8pzw1dIBaL 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.