Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All**

· *Health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Joe Biden's victory over Bernie Sanders during Super Tuesday. *
· *Biden's delegate wins lessen the chance that Medicare for All, which would virtually eliminate the private health insurance sector, would become a reality.*
· *Biden's plan would allow people to...
0
News video: Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim

Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim 00:46

 Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably. According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie Sanders. Biden's delegate wins lessen the chance that Medicare for All would become a reality. As...

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Democratic Race [Video]Super Tuesday Shakes Up Democratic Race

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Mike Bloomberg has dropped out after a poor performance.

Duration: 03:09

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run [Video]How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won..

Duration: 00:48


California results: Bernie Sanders wins biggest Super Tuesday prize, projections say

Bernie Sanders has won California, giving the candidate a piece of the largest share of Super Tuesday delegates to help him secure the Democratic presidential...
Independent

How Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders dominated the Super Tuesday results - live updates

Super Tuesday lived up to the hype with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battling all night. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren face tough path ahead.
USATODAY.com

MontanaRaised

MontanaRaised RT @erin2vankude: Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All - https://t.co/CLfEh… 2 hours ago

afaduln2

Albert F Support Dem Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All - https://t.co/bWDcz4bVyF 3 hours ago

paeznyc

Margie Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All… https://t.co/ebZ92koU55 3 hours ago

lamproce

LOTZAPOPA Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All | Markets Insid… https://t.co/LSgVQD8TMt 3 hours ago

WingedRayeth

Winged Rayeth Looks like a great time to buy health insurance stock and get you some blood Money dividends. Health insurers sur… https://t.co/6ZHJu1f9BN 4 hours ago

VilleKnowsItAll

Davelle Houston Don't worry the #berniecomeback is reckoning. We will get #M4A @BernieSanders @People4Bernie Health insurers surge… https://t.co/yA6atkuxlR 4 hours ago

erin2vankude

ERIN2vankude/ Vandargriff Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All - https://t.co/CLfEhgOP08 4 hours ago

Gaumrade

Marxist-Leninist-Cowist Take a moment and digest it Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Med… https://t.co/aJ6WVd7aJ9 5 hours ago

