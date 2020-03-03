Health insurers surge as Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday defeat dims the prospect of Medicare for All**

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

**



· *Health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Joe Biden's victory over Bernie Sanders during Super Tuesday. *

· *Biden's delegate wins lessen the chance that Medicare for All, which would virtually eliminate the private health insurance sector, would become a reality.*

· *Biden's plan would allow people to... **· *Health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Joe Biden's victory over Bernie Sanders during Super Tuesday. *· *Biden's delegate wins lessen the chance that Medicare for All, which would virtually eliminate the private health insurance sector, would become a reality.*· *Biden's plan would allow people to 👓 View full article

