Global stocks plunge after Trump announces coronavirus response package
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Global stocks and US stock market futures dropped late Wednesday with futures for the three major US indexes falling by more than 4.5%.
· The drop came after President Donald Trump announced several steps the US will take as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
· Trump said the US will ban all travel from Europe by...
Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...