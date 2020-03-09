Global  

U.S. mortgage rates tick up after hitting record low

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates ticked up slightly, after hitting their lowest rate in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.36 percent for the week ending March 12 — an increase from last week’s rate of 3.29 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.31 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "As refinance applications continue to surge and lenders work to manage capacity, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked…
U.S. mortgage rates reach milestone low

U.S. mortgage rates have reached their lowest level in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.29 percent for the week...
bizjournals

Mortgage Refinance Applications Soar 79% Amid Record-Low Rates

Americans scrambled to refinance their home loans last week as the interest rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to match a record low.
Newsmax

