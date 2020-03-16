Hogan orders Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus , Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the closure of all Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms, starting Monday at 5 p.m. The unprecedented move is the latest in a string of measures that will further disrupt Marylanders' daily routines and "may seem scary" but "are also absolutely necessary to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans," Hogan said. "We have never faced anything like this before," he said. "This… 👓 View full article

