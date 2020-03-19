Strickland mandates restaurant, bar, gym closures

Global  

On March 19, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland mandated that all restaurants and bars be shut down, effective at midnight. His daily coronavirus statement read, "Effective midnight March 19, 2020, I am declaring a state of civil emergency. By declaration, I am requiring all restaurants to perform only take-out or delivery services and bars, gyms and other workout facilities to close. In addition, I am asking that all worship services either be streamed online or postponed until further notice." Many…
