Tom Brady officially signs with the Buccaneers, ending the Winston era
Friday, 20 March 2020 () It’s okay Tampa Bay, you can stop holding your breath now. Tom Brady is officially the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star quarterback announced the news on his Instagram Friday morning. A statement from the team soon followed. Brady officially signed his deal, a reported two-year deal valued at $30 million a year, Friday morning. Even before pen was put to paper, many expected his deal to have an exponential impact on both the team and Tampa Bay. Sports marketing…
