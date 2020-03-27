Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alert: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to provide payments to most Americans, rescue virus-hit businesses

Alert: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to provide payments to most Americans, rescue virus-hit businesses

SeattlePI.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to provide payments to most Americans, rescue virus-hit businesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill 02:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

steve82642

steve8264 RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus response bill into law, thanks both parties for 'putting A… 24 seconds ago

BinManzoor4

Bin Manzoor Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus response bill into law, thanks both parties for 'putting America first' 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.