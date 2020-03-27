Alert: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to provide payments to most Americans, rescue virus-hit businesses

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
