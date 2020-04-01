Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich expects unemployment to surpass levels during the Great Depression

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich expects unemployment to surpass levels during the Great Depression

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich expects unemployment to surpass levels during the Great Depression· Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich says the best thing in the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill is the unemployment insurance provision. The rest of the bill, he says, goes from bad to worse.
· Reich says this is not an economic crisis, it is a public health crisis and we must change our frame of reference. We don't want stimulus...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.