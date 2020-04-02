Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal

Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal

Business Insider Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal· Oil prices surged by about 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal to end their price war and mitigate a price collapse.
· Trump spoke to leaders in both countries as global demand for oil continues to evaporate while much of the world is in lockdown.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to meet U.S. oil execs dealing with price crisis

Trump to meet U.S. oil execs dealing with price crisis 01:18

 U.S. President Donald Trump said he has invited U.S. oil executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the industry "ravaged" by slumping energy demand during the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suneet7954

Suneet Garg RT @AzizSapphire: Oil prices surge nearly 10% after Trump says Russia-Saudi feud can be resolved https://t.co/Slhu6AxN01 5 minutes ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and r... https://t.co/Zk38njPm8u 14 minutes ago

utopia100_aiueo

aiueo RT @businessinsider: Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal https://t… 21 minutes ago

NaturalStateGal

🇺🇸4 More Years Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal https://t.co/eaPNf63RKg 28 minutes ago

AK47_COVFEFE

🤝掃地僧 Taiwan Love Trump 🤝🇹🇼🇺🇸🍀🦄 RT @MarketWatch: Brent crude prices soar 11% after Trump says Russia, Saudis can resolve dispute https://t.co/T87lG4rWQV 29 minutes ago

Ketul1Indian

Stay Home, Stay Safe 🌻 RT @MarketWatch: Oil prices surge nearly 10% after Trump says Russia-Saudi feud can be resolved https://t.co/nEecj1bbHz 33 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and… https://t.co/puIeNSms6t 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.