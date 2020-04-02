Oil prices surge after Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and reach a deal

· Oil prices surged by about 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal to end their price war and mitigate a price collapse.

· Trump spoke to leaders in both countries as global demand for oil continues to evaporate while much of the world is in lockdown.

Oil prices surged by about 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal to end their price war and mitigate a price collapse. Trump spoke to leaders in both countries as global demand for oil continues to evaporate while much of the world is in lockdown.



