The US is not headed for a depression and it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices, according to the chief strategist of JPMorgan's $2 trillion asset management arm Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· David Kelly, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief global strategist, says it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices. He points out that stock prices have dropped 25% in the past six weeks and will return to those previous highs within the next few years, which he says gives you a pretty good return.

· Stocks could dip... · David Kelly, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief global strategist, says it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices. He points out that stock prices have dropped 25% in the past six weeks and will return to those previous highs within the next few years, which he says gives you a pretty good return.· Stocks could dip 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas @MarwoodJB Not helpful. We are headed to a global depression b/c supply & demand has collapsed. We're going to see… https://t.co/F9PivBzttj 30 seconds ago Ian Godfrey @SilvaRecord @mikeb8637 that China has covered it up from day one. And a heap of people are going to die, and the w… https://t.co/LKgTjimHBi 4 minutes ago Chad Shoemake RT @rkecseg84: The unemployment rate of 4.5% does not include the 10 million Americans who lost their jobs the last 2 weeks. That means th… 6 minutes ago SailingGirl73 RT @KHerriage: Increasingly likely we’re headed into a depression, which could result in millions of deaths, all to stop a virus that will… 9 minutes ago Ross Kecseg The unemployment rate of 4.5% does not include the 10 million Americans who lost their jobs the last 2 weeks. That… https://t.co/JDhgO0cISY 12 minutes ago AARON RT @drboycewatkins1: We are headed into a massive great depression. This is the time to teach your children the economic tools they are go… 21 minutes ago Trump 2020 Buckeye @SenJohnKennedy I thought Cavuto was going to come at you through the camera when you disagreed with him that we’re… https://t.co/AY5z60mAZn 32 minutes ago GW Noticed same up in CT. They've seemed to stop. Don't forget the country just passed $6.2 trillion covid19 care act.… https://t.co/uvAN8Swxru 47 minutes ago