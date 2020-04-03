The US is not headed for a depression and it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices, according to the chief strategist of JPMorgan's $2 trillion asset management arm
Friday, 3 April 2020 () · David Kelly, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief global strategist, says it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices. He points out that stock prices have dropped 25% in the past six weeks and will return to those previous highs within the next few years, which he says gives you a pretty good return.
· Stocks could dip...