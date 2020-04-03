Global  

The US is not headed for a depression and it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices, according to the chief strategist of JPMorgan's $2 trillion asset management arm

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The US is not headed for a depression and it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices, according to the chief strategist of JPMorgan's $2 trillion asset management arm· David Kelly, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief global strategist, says it makes sense to buy stocks at current prices. He points out that stock prices have dropped 25% in the past six weeks and will return to those previous highs within the next few years, which he says gives you a pretty good return.
· Stocks could dip...
