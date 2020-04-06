Global  

A hedge fund made a 40% gain by calling the coronavirus sell-off and shorting stocks

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020
A hedge fund made a 40% gain by calling the coronavirus sell-off and shorting stocks**

· *A Singaporean hedge fund had a moment straight out of "The Big Short" when it predicted the novel coronavirus would hammer markets and made a 40% gain on its flagship fund.*
· *Dymon Asia Capital shorted the S&P 500 and Chinese stocks after identifying worrying trends in "alternative data" such as Google searches,...
