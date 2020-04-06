Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W)

Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W)

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W)**

· *Wayfair** said Monday its gross revenue doubled in March, fueled by online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. *
· *Shares of the company surged 41% Monday.*
· *The company now expects to meet or exceed its previous guidance for fiscal first quarter revenue growth. *
· *Watch Wayfair trade live on Markets...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vicilpetra

Vicente Trejo RT @businessinsider: Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping https://t.… 43 minutes ago

BitConcat

bitConcat Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W)… https://t.co/Q7Kgppfs6e 1 hour ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W)… https://t.co/eoLTqf2BD3 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping https://t.co/0sNCN0irq3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.