Wayfair skyrockets 41% after saying revenue doubled in March as coronavirus drove online furniture shopping (W) Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *Wayfair** said Monday its gross revenue doubled in March, fueled by online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. *

· *Shares of the company surged 41% Monday.*

· *The company now expects to meet or exceed its previous guidance for fiscal first quarter revenue growth. *

· *Wayfair** said Monday its gross revenue doubled in March, fueled by online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. *· *Shares of the company surged 41% Monday.*· *The company now expects to meet or exceed its previous guidance for fiscal first quarter revenue growth. *

