US COVID-19 Death Toll Nearing 15000; Record 799 Deaths In New York

RTTNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll in the United States is rapidly moving close to 15000, and a total of 435,160 people were tested positive for the deadly disease by the end of Wednesday. Amid reports that new infections may be levelling off in some places, New York recorded its highest daily number of fatalities Wednesday. With 799 deaths, New York death toll increased to 6268, more than one-third of
News video: New York Coronavirus Deaths Jump

New York Coronavirus Deaths Jump 00:56

 New York state, recording a falling hospitalization rate that seems to represent a potential plateau, recorded its deadliest day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday morning. Cuomo said 731 people had died, the largest single-day increase, bringing the state’s total reported death toll to 5,489,...

