Co-Diagnostics hires Wisconsin manufacturer to increase production of its coronavirus tests

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CDOX) has contracted Wiconsin-based biotechnology manufacturer Promega Corporation to boost the production capacity for the company’s Logix Smart coronavirus (COVID-19) test The company is continuing to ramp up domestic production of the tests after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on April 3. Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics is involved with Test Utah, an initiative dedicated to significantly increasing the rate of coronavirus testing in the state. The program has referred more than 2,600 people for testing and drawn national attention from governors around the country, according to the Utah-based outlet Deseret News. READ: Co-Diagnostics receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus test "Promega's commitment to the highest quality standards of manufacturing is part of what makes Promega not only such a well-known and respected provider of molecular diagnostic components, but also the ideal partner for manufacturing our coronavirus test kits," Co-Diagnostics' CEO Dwight Egan said in a statement. "Promega has shown its dedication to customer satisfaction time and again, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. We are confident they will be instrumental in helping Co-Diagnostics meet the growing demand for our products as we connect with even more laboratories and testing centers in the United States and abroad.” Co-Diagnostics’ test kits serve customers on five continents and are available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. It has been authorized as a tool to diagnose SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. "Co-Diagnostics' cost-effective PCR product provides a single-well diagnostic solution that requires fewer reagents than multi-well tests, designed to allow laboratories to increase their throughput while patients benefit from the results of our patented, highly-specific CoPrimer technology," Egan said. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

