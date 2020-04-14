IMF warns 'Great Lockdown' global recession will be worst economic meltdown since Great Depression

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The coronavirus outbreak will drive a "Great Lockdown" poised to be the worst recession in nearly a century, the International Monetary Fund estimated on Tuesday.

· Global gross domestic product will shrink by 3% in 2020 before recovering by 5.8% in 2021, according to the agency's base case.

