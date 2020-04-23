Here's what 5 economists are saying about unemployment after 26 million Americans filed jobless claims in just 5 weeks

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· On Thursday, the Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report, showing 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending April 18.

· In the last five weeks, 26 million Americans have lost jobs and filed for unemployment benefits as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

